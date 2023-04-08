The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released this Thursday on its social networks the “impressive image” of an ice giant in our solar system: the planet Uranus.

In the photograph taken by the space telescope James Webb Extraordinary rings are appreciated, as well as other resplendent singularities in the atmosphere of said celestial body.

According to data collected by Webb“demonstrates the observatory’s unprecedented sensitivity in detecting the faintest dust rings, which had only been imaged by spacecraft Voyager 2 when it flew over the planet in 1986 and the Keck Observatory with advanced adaptive optics,” NASA explained in a statement.

Uranus is the seventh planet in distance from the sun, while its neighbors are Saturn and Neptune.

“Another of its peculiarities is that it rotates on its side, at an angle of approximately 90 degrees from the plane of its orbit. This causes extreme seasons as the planet’s poles experience many years of constant sunlight, followed by an equal number of years of total darkness.

“Uranus takes 84 years to orbit the sun. The northern summer of Uranus will be in 2028. Conversely, when the Voyager 2 visited the planet, it was summer at the south pole, which is now on the ‘dark side’ of Uranus, out of sight and facing the darkness of space.”

The infrared image captured by the near camera of Webb (NIRCam) combines data from two 1.4 and 3 micron filters, shown in blue and orange.

On the right side of Uranus is an area of ​​brightness at the Sun-facing pole, known as the polar cap. This seems to arise when the pole enters direct sunlight in the summer and disappears in the fall. Said data of Webb will help scientists understand the “currently mysterious” mechanism.

NASA noted that this broader view of the Uranus system with the NIRCam instrument on Webb “shows that planet in more detail, as well as six of its 27 known moons (most of which are too small and faint to see in this short exposure). A handful of background objects can also be observed, including many galaxies.”

A bright cloud is found at the edge of the polar cap, as well as some fainter extended features just beyond the edge of the cap, and a second very bright cloud is seen to the far left of the planet. These clouds are typical of Uranus at infrared wavelengths and are likely related to storm activity.

This planet is characterized as an ice giant due to the chemical composition of its interior. Most of its mass is believed to be a hot, dense fluid of “icy” materials (water, methane, and ammonia) over a small rocky core.

NASA reported that Uranus has 13 known rings and 11 of them are visible in the image posted on social media. Nine of these are classified as main, and two more, as “dusty or weaker”, among them the Zeta ring, discovered until the flyby of the Voyager 2 in 1986.

Scientists hope that future images of Uranus will reveal the two faint outer rings that were discovered by the space telescope. hubble during the crossing of the ring plane in 2007.

It’s just the tip of the iceberg of what Webb can do by observing this mysterious planet. In 2022, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identified Uranus science as a priority in their 2023-2033 Astrobiology and Planetary Science Decadal Survey. Additional studies of Uranus are now underway, with more planned in the first year of Web science operations,” NASA concluded.