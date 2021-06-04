Venus is uninhabitable today – but that was probably not always the case. It used to be similar to the earth. NASA plans to investigate the planet through two new missions.

Munich – Venus was once similar to Earth – and yet it became a hostile planet. NASA wants to get closer to the secret of why this is so in two newly announced missions. The US space agency announced “DaVinci +” and “Veritas” for the time frame between 2028 and 2030.

Was Venus once “the first habitable world in the solar system”?

As the authority writes, the second innermost planet in our solar system is said to have once been “the first habitable world in the solar system”, and similar to today’s earth. There could even have been an ocean there. In line with this, NASA calls the two missions “Missions to Study ‘Lost Habitable’ World of Venus” – a study of the “lost habitable world”.

It is now an illusion to speak of life on Venus: because of the strong greenhouse effect, temperatures of several hundred degrees prevail there. But why did Venus develop so dramatically differently from Earth?

$ 500 million for each mission – NASA’s first Venus atmosphere mission since 1978

The Americans are spending $ 500 million each on missions to investigate this. “DaVinci + is a ball that is supposed to sink through the planet’s atmosphere. In doing so, it measures the composition of the gases, which is intended to unravel the mystery of the greenhouse effect. The probe should also take high-resolution images of a region that is reminiscent of tectonic plates on Earth.

“Veritas”, on the other hand, is intended to advance the mapping of the planet in order to make the geological history of Venus more understandable. A spaceship with a radar will circle around Venus and create a 3D image. It should provide information about whether there are still plate tectonics and volcanism on the planet.

It will be the first NASA missions since 1978 to penetrate the Venusian atmosphere. India and the private organization “Rocket Lab” are also currently planning Venus missions. Land Russia on the planet with “Venera D”. (cg)

