The US spacecraft, “Voyager 1” of NASA, managed to capture strange sounds like a humming outside our solar system, according to space scientists who analyzed these sounds.

Voyager 1 is the farthest human-made object launched to the edge of the solar system 44 years ago. The spacecraft travels between the stars to discover the details of what the solar system has to say.

Instruments on board the spacecraft were able to detect sounds that appear to be “universe noise” outside our solar system.

And space scientists said that the sounds are emitted from so-called “interstellar gases” or plasma waves that exist in the largely empty space between stars.

“It’s very faint and monotonous because it’s in such a narrow band,” said Stella Koch-Acker, a PhD student at Cornell University in astronomy, who found the acoustic emission. “We are monitoring the faint and continuous buzzing of interstellar gas,” she added.

The results indicate more interstellar gases are occurring than scientists previously thought. Scientists are not sure about the low-level activity that would cause noise, but they suggest it may be the result of “thermally excited plasma oscillations.”

The researchers hope to use a drone to understand how the so-called “interstellar medium” interacts with the boundaries of the solar system, and how these boundaries, known as the heliosphere, are formed through the wider interstellar environment, according to Sky News Arabia.

“The interstellar medium is like a gentle or calm rain,” said lead author James Cordes, a professor of astronomy. “In the event of a solar explosion, it is like discovering a lightning explosion in a thunderstorm and then returning to light rain,” he added.