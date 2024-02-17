NASA is looking for four enthusiastic applicants for a year-long simulation of life on the Red Planet. NASA announced on Friday that, starting in the spring of 2025, four volunteers will spend 12 months on “Mars Dune Alpha” at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, which is a simulation site, with an area of ​​​​160 square meters, set up as a model of a research station. envisioned on Mars.

The program will simulate the challenges a mission on Mars would face, including limited resources, equipment failure, communications delays and other environmental stresses. The crew's missions are expected to include spacewalk simulations, robotic operations, maintenance of their residence, exercise, and planting crops.

It is noteworthy that this is the second simulation of its kind and comes within the framework of NASA's “Chapella” (Crew Health and Performance Exploration) program, which aims to prepare for sending missions to Mars. Applications can be submitted until April 2, according to NASA. Applicants must have a degree in natural sciences, be between 30 and 55 years old, be “healthy and motivated,” non-smokers, as well as hold US citizenship or permanent residency in the United States. They must also be proficient in the English language. Compensation will be provided to participants in the mission.