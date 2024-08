Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been “trapped” on the International Space Station for two months after a Boeing capsule failure | Photo: EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA/Yuri Kochetkov

NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were due to return to Earth on June 14 after an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS), are still living in space due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule. However, the delay, which now totals 65 days, could be resolved with the help of SpaceX, the company owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The Starliner capsule, which made its first experimental manned flight on this mission, experienced failures in its thrusters and other critical systems during docking with the ISS. NASA, although it has assured that the astronauts are safe and well supplied, has already acknowledged that the problem with the capsule may be more serious than initially anticipated.

Given the situation, NASA is studying the possibility of using a Crew Dragon capsule from Musk’s SpaceX to bring Wilmore and Williams back to Earth, with the expectation that this could only happen in February 2025. Another alternative under consideration is the use of a Russian Soyuz capsule, which is docked to the ISS for emergencies. For this to happen, the Starliner would have to be undocked from the ISS and sent back to Earth without a crew.

The situation involving the failed mission of Wilmore and Williams exposes yet another chapter in the competition between Boeing and SpaceX in the space sector. Using a SpaceX capsule to rescue the astronauts would be a blow to Boeing, which is seeking to certify the Starliner for routine missions. NASA initially expected both the Starliner and Crew Dragon to be reliable alternatives for transporting astronauts to the ISS.