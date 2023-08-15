Madrid. NASA is looking for students interested in designing, developing, building, and testing robots for exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Those interested in participating in the 30th edition of the 2024 Human Exploration Robot Challenge competition must send their proposals to NASA before September 21. To learn more, the challenge experts will host two webinars on August 24. The virtual sessions will describe the proposal processes and require prior registration.

“The activities will focus on an immersive story based on the use cases proposed by NASA for manned and unmanned robots during the next missions of Sagebrushincluding exploring permanently shadowed regions, positioning to recharge batteries, power and data exchange with other surface assets, and storing collected samples,” explained Vemitra Alexander, head of challenge activities for the STEM Engagement Office at the US agency.

He explained that “they must determine why an autonomous robot that explores the shaded regions has run out of contact and, if possible, try to repair it.”