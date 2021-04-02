The POT has shared a photo of a mysterious bluish stone found by gnawing Perseverance, which has been studying the surface of Mars since February for signs of ancient life.

Although Mars is commonly associated with the color red (hence its name “Red Planet”), the stone found by Perseverance, about 15 centimeters long, appears to be blue-green and has dots that shine across its entire surface on its surface.

“While the helicopter is getting ready, I can’t help but look at the nearby rocks. This strange rock has my science team swapping many hypotheses. If you look closely, you might see the row of laser marks where I hit it to get more information.” , wrote the official profile of rover in Twitter.

Days ago, one of the cameras aboard NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars spotted the mission’s first dust devil, moving across the Jezero crater terrain. Photo: DPA

The laser installed in the rover is designed to destroy martian rocks in order to collect data on the geology of the planet. When heated to thousands of degrees, its fragments evaporate, turning into plasma. At this time, the SuperCam camera installed on the mast of the rover can photograph it to later analyze its chemical composition.

In addition, the sound of impacts also provides valuable information. Based on its intensity, conclusions can be drawn about its physic structure.

Responding to several queries made between the comments of the tweet about the origin of these points, the US space agency admitted that it has not yet determined the exact origin of the rock. The main hypotheses indicate that it could be the result of the erosion of the local bedrock, a fragment of Mars thrown into the area “by an event of a distant impact” or a meteorite.

It will take Perseverance about a month to thoroughly inspect the rover and load new flight software to prepare for its search for ancient life on Mars.

The 6-wheeler, about 3 meters long and 1,025 kilograms, is searching on Mars signs of past microbial life and collects select rock and sediment samples for future shipment to Earth.

It carries two microphones, which pick up the sound of Mars, and a small four legged helicopter and less than 2 kilograms called Ingenuity, which is now ready to go and will attempt to carry out the first controlled and powered flight on another planet.

Deployment of the Ingenuity helicopter has begun, which has now been detached from the spacecraft. Photo. DPA

Perseverance will also characterize geology and climate of Mars, and for this it carries drills that will pierce the stones to extract about thirty samples in test tubes. It will also pave the way for future human exploration beyond the Moon.

