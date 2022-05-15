Video games are increasingly present in everyday life, but they also help to achieve great technological advances. As in this case that we share where the NASA turns to Unreal Engine 5.

That’s right, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the USA is taking advantage of this graphic engine of Epic Games for something very important. It is nothing less than to create a virtual environment reminiscent of the red planet, Mars.

That’s so the astronauts can train before they visit this faraway world. The project is at an early stage, but it is very promising. Besides the POT Y Epic Games the simulation creator participates Buendea.

The idea is to launch a competition that allows developers to submit elements and scenarios that can be used in the aforementioned graphics engine. In other words, it will draw on the talent of people from all over the world.

By employing the Mars XR Operations Support System of the POT Y Buendea with the technology of Unreal Engine 5aspiring astronauts will be able to simulate various aspects of life on Mars.

These include building a base of operations, performing maintenance work, exploring the planet on foot or in vehicles, and other tasks. Among them are the scientific research that could be expected and much more. It all sounds very promising.

NASA offers a prize to those who participate with Unreal Engine 5

The POT It is offering a prize of $70 thousand dollars through five categories in the competition. These are Set Up Campwhere you have to build a base.

Another is Scientific Researchwhich is geological exploration and is also Maintenance, which involves automated robots. Likewise, it is Explorationwhere tools are used, and blow our mindswhich is something in which POT has not yet revealed and generates some expectation.

All proposals that are approved will end up joining the simulation Mars-XR. Despite being in early stages, it already has more than 400 square kilometers of realistic Martian terrain.

It also transitions from day to night with the obligatory lighting and ambient change. The same gravity is recreated and various elements. This idea of POT to resort to Unreal Engine 5 to recreate Mars is a very lucky idea.

