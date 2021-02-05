NASA has awarded Firefly Aerospace a contract for the delivery of research equipment to the moon, according to website departments on Thursday, February 4.

The contract was signed as part of an initiative to deliver scientific and technical equipment to the Moon by private partners of NASA, which is part of the Artemis program.

“NASA has provided Firefly Aerospace from Cedar Park, Texas, with an order for about $ 93.3 million to deliver a series of 10 research and technological samples to the Moon in 2023,” it was reported.

The area of ​​cargo delivery will be the Sea of ​​Crises. The devices will probe the lunar surface in order to obtain the information necessary to prepare for the onward arrival of astronauts.

In September, NASA presented an updated plan for its lunar program Artemis (“Artemis”), the first phase of which is now slated for 2021, and the second for 2023.

In October, the United States and the United Kingdom at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) signed the document cooperation around NASA’s plan to send astronauts to the moon. In the same month, the head of NASA, James Bridenstine, expressed the hope that Russia would join the so-called Artemis Agreements, which establish the basic principles for the exploration of the moon.

Russia is developing its own lunar program and plans to land the first cosmonaut on the moon in 2030.