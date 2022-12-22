After more than four years on Mars, the mission of NASA’s InSight spacecraft has come to an end
After running out of energy, the US space agency announced Wednesday.
NASA said mission controllers were unable to contact the lander “leading them to conclude that the spacecraft’s solar-powered batteries were dead.”
The agency added that it would continue to listen for a signal, although further contacts were considered unlikely. The last time InSight made contact with Earth was on December 15th.
The agency had previously said that the Insight team expects the lander to be “inoperable” by December because its solar panels produce increasingly less power as it continues to accumulate dust.
InSight arrived at Mars in November 2018 to study seismic waves, which help scientists better understand how planets form.
