In the last weeks we have echoed the possibility that an asteroid appointed as 2024 YR4 could impact the land, and although it may seem a very distant reality, the truth is that experts and researchers point out that probabilities do not stop growing.

The study center of objects close to Earth (Cneos), Belonging to NASA is in charge of studying and monitoring said meteorite, and as we said, the first time they alerted the possibility of impact with our planet, the researchers pointed out that the probability was around 1.8%.

A week, and observing the behavior of this asteroid they rectified and announced that the percentage amounted to 2.3%. This led to many theories and ideas of what could be done to prevent a meteorite from impacting the earth, such as the use of a nuclear weapon that impacted with the asteroid in space and destroyed it.

And these theories may have to be implemented, since as they have just updated from cneos, lA impact probability of 2024 YR4 has risen to 3.1%, which represents the greatest risk of impact ever predictedexceeding 3% that was calculated in 2004 for asteroid apofis, which finally fell to zero.

While the forecasts indicate that it is more likely that Impact on December 22, 2032experts ask for calm and ensure that you don’t have to think about a nuclear shelter or something similar, since although it has climbed From the European Space Agency (that) they hope That, in the long run, the probability ends up going down.

“This numerical value is expected to evolve in the coming weeks as more observations are published, First increasing and then decreasing, if this asteroid follows the pattern of previous discoveries “he explains in his blog.

The 2024 YR4 asteroid It will remain for months and even years in the ESA Risk Listbut there are still many observations and calculations to know, without margin of error, if finally the asteroid YR4 2024 will pass by or, on the contrary, if it will impact our planet, since the next time it will be observable will not be until 2028.