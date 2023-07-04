One of the main objectives of human space exploration for many years has been trips to the Moon. In fact, as you may already know, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) is working on the Artemis II mission, which aims to return humanity to Earth’s natural satellite.

Now, taking into account the relevance that trips to the Moon have had for decades, it is worth asking the following question: How long does it take to reach the lunar soil?

First of all, it must be clear that trips to the moonlike any trip within the terrestrial atmosphere but in a different way, present certain complications, bearing in mind that they take place in different conditions than what we have here.

It is in this way that interspace travel presents technical, scientific and logistical challengeswhich, throughout modern history, have been addressed in order to find solutions.

It is in this way that when it comes to manned trips to the Moon, the arrival time to the satellite varies according to various factors, such as the selected route, the objective of the mission, as well as the propulsion system used. In conclusion, specialists in the subject They estimate that reaching the lunar soil takes approximately three days..

In this sense, historically, the NASA Apollo program missions They were the pioneers in making man step on the Moon. It is in this way that the fastest mission, Apollo 8, is said to have set a record time of 69 hours and 8 minutes to land.

For its part, Apollo 17, which was the last mission of the famous US space agency program, recorded a time of 86 hours and 14 minutes.

On the other hand, the unmanned missions, such as the New Horizons probe, on its way to Pluto, took only 8 hours and 35 minutes to reach the Moon in 2006.

Finally, it should be said that the natural satellite is located at an average distance of around 384,400 kilometers from planet Earth. However, the distance varies depending on the elliptical orbit of the Moon.