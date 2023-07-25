AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/24/2023 – 21:55 Share

The lab is ready and scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston are thrilled. A sample of the asteroid Bennu, crucial for understanding the origin of the solar system, will be analyzed there, after its arrival at Earth in late September.

The sample – rocks and dust collected from the asteroid – will arrive aboard the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, the first American mission of its kind that was launched in 2016 and reached the space rock in 2018. It collected material from its surface in 2020, according to official information, to then undertake a long journey back to Earth.

A huge metal and glass box with white gloves attached to the side. It is through it that scientists will introduce their hands to select the space material, so that it can be evaluated immediately by the American space agency itself, as well as later by specialists from other places.

“We do not expect there to be anything alive, but [sim] the basic components of life and that is what motivated the collection of this type of asteroid, to understand what were the precursors that could have fostered life in our solar system and on Earth,” Nicole Lunning, principal curator of the OSIRIS-REx samples, told AFP this Monday (24).

“According to the asteroid observations, we expect a lot of very dark rocks, potentially of different types. They will have something of carbon, as well as organic compounds”, explained Lunning during a tour organized by NASA to visit the facilities where the scientists will carry out this work.

Your task will consist of keeping the material pure and free of contamination, carefully dismantling the container containing the sample when it arrives at the laboratory and separating the contents.

– Ingredients of the Earth –

Proud Ryan Zeigler, curator of another laboratory where samples brought from the lunar surface in the different Apollo missions are preserved, explains that the Johnson Space Center is prepared to deal with what the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will bring when it lands on September 24th.

In another environment, cosmochemist Eve Berger waits impatiently in her laboratory for the analysis of the organic parts of Bennu.

“These samples did not reach Earth. They haven’t been exposed to our atmosphere, they haven’t been exposed to anything but hostile space for billions of years. They will help us determine if what we really think is true is true,” she commented.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft “will bring back a lot of samples that we can see and that will help us figure out what was here, what was available. […] And if we can figure out what happened here on Earth, that helps us extrapolate to other bodies, where we might look and how we might interpret what we’re seeing,” he added.

Will Bennu bring something never seen before? “You never know, the mission spokesperson said that Bennu was a bit of a cheater, but it would be exciting to see something we haven’t seen before,” he concluded.

According to NASA, Bennu “will offer generations of scientists a window into the time when the Sun and planets were forming, about 4.5 billion years ago.”