NASA announced Friday that it will continue to attempt to launch its new lunar mega-rocket next Wednesday, November 16, after inspections revealed only minor damage following Hurricane Nicole’s passage through Florida.

“There is nothing to stop” a launch on that date, NASA associate administrator Jim Free said at a press conference, noting that space agency teams had regained access to the launch pad on Thursday.

The launch of the SLS rocket, the most powerful in NASA history, is scheduled for 01:04 local time (0304 GMT) on Wednesday, with a possible launch window of two hours.

The Artemis 1 test mission will propel the Orion capsule, with no astronauts on board, to the Moon without landing. If liftoff takes place on Wednesday, the mission would last 25 and a half days, and the capsule would return to the Pacific Ocean on December 11.

However, the US space agency needs to make a series of preparations by Wednesday, including a series of technical tests. You may need to replace a damaged component in the rocket’s foot.

Two alternative dates are planned in case of need: November 19 and 25, announced Free. “Right now, we are focused on [dia] 16, and if we get bogged down by something we find during launch or testing, then we’ll have to think about November 19th,” he said.

Winds from Category 1 Hurricane Nicole passed through the rocket while it was on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center. But they did not exceed the limits that the ship could withstand, according to Free.