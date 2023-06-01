AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/31/2023 – 6:34 pm

Share



At NASA’s first public meeting on “unidentified flying objects” known as UFOs, scientists on Wednesday called for a more rigorous scientific approach to clarifying the origins of hundreds of mysterious sightings.

Last year, the space agency announced it was looking into observations in the sky that cannot be identified as aerial or natural phenomena, a topic that has long fascinated the public but has been rejected by mainstream science.

An independent team of 16 scientists is due to present its findings in a report at the end of July. This Wednesday’s working meeting will be a forum for their final deliberations.

“Current data and witness reports alone are not sufficient to provide conclusive evidence,” said astrophysicist David Spergel, chairman of the study, in remarks broadcast live.

“One of the lessons we learned is the need for more high-quality data and data measured with well-calibrated instruments, multiple observations and the need for high-quality data conservation,” he added.

Over 27 years, more than 800 events were gathered, of which between 2% and 5% are considered possibly anomalous, explained science journalist Nadia Drake, who participated in the study.

These are defined as “anything that is not easily understood by the operator or the sensor” or “that is doing something strange”.

An example of an unexplained phenomenon is a flying metallic globe spotted by an MQ-9 drone in an undisclosed location in the Middle East, said Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution office, as he played a video shown by the Pentagon. first time to the US Congress last month.

“This is a typical example of something we see most of the time. We see it all over the world, making very interesting apparent maneuvers,” she added.

As NASA probes and explorers scan the solar system for fossils of ancient microbes, and its astronomers search for signs of intelligent civilizations on distant planets, this is the first time NASA has investigated unexplained phenomena in Earth’s skies.

The agency’s stance in the past was to “discredit” such sightings, which reinforced the stigma surrounding the search for extraterrestrial life.

NASA’s work, which is based on unclassified material, is independent of a Pentagon investigation, although there is coordination between the two on questions of application of scientific tools and methods.

“To this day, in the refereed scientific literature, there is no conclusive evidence that suggests an extraterrestrial origin for unidentified flying objects”, summarized journalist Nadia Drake.























