For the first time, the Ingenuity helicopter was in a new location on the surface of Mars. They wrote about the successful fifth flight on their website United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The flight was reported to have lasted 108 seconds. During this time, the device moved 129 meters, rising to a maximum height of 10 meters.

The helicopter photographed the surface before landing. Ingenuity developer Bob Balaram said that now he is faced with the task of moving the object so that it does not interfere with the scientific operations of another Mars rover Perseverance. “We can make a couple more flights in the coming weeks, and then NASA will assess the results,” he added.