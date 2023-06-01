Cape Canaveral. NASA held its first public meeting about an investigation into unidentified flying objects (UFOs) that began a year ago.

The hour-long televised hearing was attended by an independent group of 16 scientists and other specialists chosen by the space agency, including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space.

Several members of the committee have suffered “online harassment” for participating in the team, which affects the scientific process, denounced Dan Evans, of NASA, who added that the security service is working on it. “This rigorous, evidence-based approach is what allows us to separate fact from fiction,” Evans said.

The study is a first step in trying to explain the mysterious objects seen in the sky, which NASA calls unidentified aerial phenomena.

The group is studying what non-confidential information is available and what else is needed to understand what is happening in the sky, said the commission’s chairman, astrophysicist David Spergel.

It does not include secret military data, such as those related to the alleged Chinese spy balloons that flew over the United States a few months ago.

The conclave took place at NASA headquarters in Washington, and the general public was able to participate remotely.

A final report is expected to be provided by the end of July.