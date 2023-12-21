NASA has shot a video of a cat playing into space. It's not about entertaining aliens as if they were compulsive users of YouTube, but about an experiment – Deep Space Optical Communications – to test how long it takes a very high definition video stream to travel through space. On December 11, the images covered a record distance of 31 million kilometers – 80 times the Earth-Moon distance. “Increasing our bandwidth is essential to achieving our future exploration and science goals,” said Pam Melroy, deputy administrator of Nasam, “and we look forward to the continued advancement of this technology and the transformation of how we communicate to employ them during future interplanetary missions”. The 15-second test video was transmitted via a flight laser transceiver. The video signal took 101 seconds to reach Earth, sent at the system's maximum speed of 267 megabits per second (Mbps). The instrument transmitted a coded laser to the Hale telescope at Caltech's Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California, where it was unloaded. Each frame of the looping video was then sent “live” to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the video played back in real time. The laser communications demo, launched with NASA's Psyche mission on Oct. 13, is designed to transmit data from deep space at speeds 10 to 100 times faster than cutting-edge radio frequency systems used by deep space missions today. As Psyche travels towards the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, it will send high-speed signals up to the Red Planet's furthest distance from Earth. In doing so, it paves the way for higher data rate communications capable of sending complex scientific information, high-definition images and video in support of humanity's next giant leap: sending humans to Mars.



