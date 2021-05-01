The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has suspended a contract with SpaceX to develop and build a lunar lander after protests from competitors.

On April 27, it became known that Jeff Bezos’ private aerospace corporation Blue Origin had filed a protest with the US Audit Office (GAO) in connection with the choice of SpaceX to send a man to the moon. In addition, the decision of NASA was protested by Dynetics.

NASA spokesman Monica Witt, released on Friday, April 30, said in a statement that both companies have contacted the GAO, so the contract with SpaceX will be frozen pending verification.

“In connection with the protests filed with the GAO, NASA has informed SpaceX that the implementation of the contract for [разработке] the lander has been suspended until the GAO resolves all remaining litigation related to this purchase, ”the publication said.

Thus, until the settlement of the disputes, the company of the American entrepreneur Elon Musk will not receive funds from the management for the development of the spacecraft.

On April 16, NASA announced that SpaceX had received the contract to send astronauts to the moon in 2024. It is noted that the amount of the contract is $ 2.89 billion. According to it, the company must develop the first commercial lander, which will safely deliver two American astronauts to the lunar surface.

NASA’s lunar program “Artemis” provides for three flights to the moon. The first stage is planned in 2021, the second in 2023. During the third, it is planned to land people on the moon using the Orion spacecraft.