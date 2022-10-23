The US space agency “NASA” announced the formation of a specialized team of experts to study strange phenomena, that is, those that are not classified as aircraft or known natural weather phenomena.

The team will work to explain “unidentified atmospheric phenomena”, which were known in the past as “unidentified flying objects”.

The team will include 16 people, who will work together for 9 months, to assess the available information on “unspecified weather phenomena” and seek to explain the unexplained observations in the sky.

According to NASA, in a statement, the team will include prominent scientists and experts in data, artificial intelligence and aviation.

In its statement, NASA indicated that the study of mysterious weather phenomena will begin on Monday, and it will share public opinion with a report that includes all the results reached in the middle of the next year 2023.