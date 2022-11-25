The country’s energy infrastructure is the target of attacks by Russia and part of the Ukrainian population is without electricity

Blackouts in Ukraine can already be observed from space. Satellite images available on NASA’s LAADS platform (Archive and Distribution System Level 1 and Atmosphere) show the country in the dark compared to its neighbors.

The Russian government has invested in attacks on Ukrainian power facilities. The capital Kiev was left without water and electricity on Tuesday (23.Nov.2022) after bombings.

“Europe seen from space yesterday, November 23rd. Look at the territory of Ukraine – the whole country experienced a blackout. And Russia keeps saying it never targets civilians…”wrote the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, when sharing an image of NASA in his profile on twitter🇧🇷



Reproduction/NASA Ukraine loses power after Russian attacks

Russian attacks have caused blackouts across Ukraine. The government has already asked residents in the regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv to leave their homes due to the risk of power and water shortages during the winter.

The attacks on Ukraine also affected Moldova, which was left without electricity after the bombings. “We cannot trust a regime that leaves us in the dark and in the cold, that intentionally kills people out of a simple desire to keep other peoples in poverty and humiliation”wrote the president of the country, Maia Sandu in her profile on Facebook🇧🇷