The shadow of the 'Ingenuity' in flight captured by the cameras of the land vehicle 'Perseverance'

The drone Ingenuity NASA has become the first artifact of its kind to fly over the surface of another planet. The mission team today celebrated with shouts and applause the first successful flight of this device of less than two kilos and propelled by a specially designed propeller to be able to operate in the thin Martian air.

“Ingenuity it has achieved the first flight of a spacecraft on another planet ”, said one of those responsible for the mission during the live broadcast of the first flight attempt. The scheduled journey was scheduled to last 40 seconds and reach a height of three meters above the surface, something that apparently has been completed successfully.

This small drone is part of the largest Martian exploration mission that has ever been launched and whose flagship is the ground vehicle, Perseverance, the largest and most sophisticated that has ever walked on Mars. The Perseverance and your passenger Ingenuity they landed successfully on February 18.

The Ingenuity it is a proof of concept for future missions to Mars and other planets. These autonomous vehicles could be the solution to reach the most rugged and complicated places on the planet, points that could not be visited otherwise. In the future, drones like this could be an important support for manned missions. Another objective of the mission is precisely to prepare the way for the astronauts, who will arrive in a few years.

