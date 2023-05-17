Space is something quite interesting, because as the decades progress, people will not stop finding new things, and that is precisely due to the technologies that are arriving in terms of flights and even telescopes. And a discovery has just been made, since they discovered that there are elements such as water in what could be asteroids.

the space telescope James Webb of the POT has helped scientists achieve this achievement. The discovery indicates that water ice from the primordial solar system may be preserved in such a comment. And before this, they have been exploring a question that has been asked for years, that is precisely where the water comes from and how it gives life to the earth.

This mentioned Stefanie Milamproject scientist Webb:

Our water-soaked world, teeming with life and unique in the universe as far as we know, is a mystery; We’re not sure how all this water got here. Understanding the history of water distribution in the solar system will help us understand other planetary systems, and whether they might be on their way to hosting an Earth-like planet.

The incredible thing about the whole thing is that this telescope can detect the steam that is possibly generating water, and that at the same time indicates that there could be signs of life of some kind. Not to the point of having beings we don’t know about, but some microbes that possibly should evolve over time and thus eventually have communities.

Via: sciencenatures

editor’s note: It is interesting how technology advances year by year, in fact there will be flights that have the mission to circle the moon soon, so investigating the issue of water is something that can result in research that contributes to humanity.