NASA scientists have just announced the discovery of signs in a Martian rock that could indicate the presence of life on the neighboring planet billions of years ago. These possible signs of fossilized microscopic life have been found in a rock called Cheyava Falls (Chevaya Falls), in Jezero Crater, where a wide variety of organic compounds have already been found in an ancient lake from which a river flowed. “The rock exhibits chemical signatures and structures that could possibly have been formed by life billions of years ago, when the area explored by the rover contained running water,” NASA explains in a note. It clarifies: “The science team is considering other explanations for the observed features, and future investigative steps will be required to determine if ancient life is a valid explanation.”

The analysis carried out by the instruments on board the Perseverance rover The space agency said the rock’s “leopard spots” possess qualities that fit the definition of a possible indicator of ancient life, the agency said of the one-metre-long and just over half-metre-wide rock. All the work carried out by the space agency rover They point out that this rock contains organic compounds considered the basic components of life, although NASA also warns that these molecules can be formed through non-biological processes.

“We cannot say that this is a sign of life,” defends the scientist project assistant Perseverance NASA’s Katie Stack Morgan said, “but this is the most compelling sample we’ve found so far.”

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie, composed of 62 individual images, on July 23. A rock nicknamed “Cheyava Falls,” which has features that may contribute to the question of whether the Red Planet was once home to microscopic life, is to the left of the rover near the center of the image. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

“Cheyava Falls is the most puzzling, complex and potentially important rock investigated so far by [el robot] Perseverance“We have seen a lot of changes in the Martian rock formations,” says Ken Farley, the Perseverance project scientist at Caltech in Pasadena, who has been in charge of the six-wheeled geologist who has been scrutinizing Martian rocks since 2021. “On the one hand, we have our first convincing detection of organic material – distinctive colored patches that are indicative of chemical reactions that microbial life could use as an energy source – and clear evidence that water, which is necessary for life, once passed through the rock.” Farley says“On the other hand, we have not been able to determine exactly how the rock was formed and to what extent nearby rocks may have heated the Cheyava Falls rock and contributed to the formation of these features,” he cautions.

This discovery has once again forced the debate on the need to bring these samples back to Earth from the red planet to study them in depth, a program that NASA has had to completely rethink due to its high cost. “We have bombarded that rock with lasers and X-rays and we have literally photographed it day and night from almost every angle imaginable,” says Farley in this regard. “Scientifically, Perseverance “We can’t do any more. To fully understand what really happened in the Martian river valley of Jezero Crater billions of years ago, we would like to bring the Cheyava Falls sample back to Earth so we can study it with the powerful instruments available in our laboratories.”

“These stains are a big surprise,” said David Flannery, an astrobiologist and member of the Perseverance science team at Queensland University of Technology in Australia. “On Earth, these kinds of rock features are often associated with the fossilized record of microbes living underground.”

This is not the first time that these signs of possible life on Mars have been detected. In 2014, the robot Curiosity discovered a mysterious source of methane, a gas whose presence on Earth is due to living beings. Later, in 2022, this same robot found rock samples enriched in light carbon isotopes, a “geochemical signal that on Earth would be immediately interpreted as almost indisputable evidence of the presence of microbial life in the remote past,” according to astrobiologist Alberto González Fairén. And a year later, the Perseverancea rover sent specifically with the mission of finding remains of life, found signs of organic compounds.

