Preliminary studies of samples from the 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid Bennu show evidence of water and a high carbon content, which for NASA “could indicate that the building blocks of life on Earth can be found on the rock.” On September 24, a capsule that had made a galactic journey of 6.2 billion kilometers to the asteroid Bennu and back to Earth landed with great precision in the Utah desert. The capsule, carried by the probe OSIRIS-RExcarried inside more than 60 grams of “dark dust” from the surface of this 500-meter-long space rock, which is the most threatening to Earth and which contains secrets about the origin of our galactic neighborhood, as explained by the POT.

In these two weeks, scientists have carried out a rapid analysis for an initial understanding of the material from Bennu, the third asteroid from which samples have been collected and brought to Earth. In a colorful presentation in Houston, NASA administrator Bill Nelson assured that “the sample OSIRIS-REx “It is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever sent to Earth and will help scientists investigate the origins of life on our own planet for generations to come.” “The initial analysis shows the presence of water and organic molecules in the clay. 5% carbon by weight. Carbon and water molecules are necessary for life,” Nelson listed.

During the first two weeks, scientists took a “quick look” at that initial material, NASA explains, providing evidence of these elements in the sample. “As we look at the ancient secrets preserved within the dust and rocks of asteroid Bennu, we are unlocking a time capsule that offers us deep insights into the origins of our solar system,” said Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of OSIRIS-REx. from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

More information

“The abundance of carbon-rich material and the abundant presence of aquifer clay minerals are just the tip of the cosmic iceberg. “These discoveries, made possible by years of dedicated collaboration and cutting-edge science, propel us on a journey to understand not only our celestial neighborhood, but also the potential for the beginning of life,” Lauretta added. “With each revelation of Bennu, we come closer to unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic heritage,” she said.

Image of Bennu taken by the ‘OSIRIS-REx’ spacecraft. AP

As soon as it landed where NASA had planned, technicians transported the artifact to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to treat it with great care to avoid contamination. Once in the laboratory, the specialists managed to open the lid, but with many more problems than planned: it was done more slowly than expected because the sample of space sand overflowed the container. The abundance of material found when the lid of the scientific container was removed forced us to be especially conscientious, as reported by the agency.

Until now, five grams of soil extracted from the Ryugu asteroid were considered to be the oldest material in the solar system that had been accessed, 4.5 billion years old, thanks to the Japanese space probe mission. Hayabusa 2. This capsule returned to Earth in 2020 and its analysis showed that it transported uracil, one of the four letters of RNA, the molecule essential for life. This proved that this compound is present in space and reinforced the hypothesis that organic molecules present in asteroids and comets contributed to the prebiotic evolution of the Earth. It took the Japanese three years to publish this result of their research.

Opening the lid of the capsule with samples from the asteroid OSIRIS-REx in the laboratory of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC

Asteroids are, in a sense, time capsules. They are considered fossils of the solar system, with the keys to understanding the formation of our planetary neighborhood, and they are even studied to analyze whether they were at the origin of water and even the life that arose on Earth. It is suspected that these space travelers were able to transport both ocean water and bricks with the first organic compounds.

The first part of the round-trip mission was completed by reaching the asteroid Bennu, which circles the Sun between Mars and Earth, when it was more than 300 million kilometers away from Earth. There, he collected this handful of dust, a portion of which will remain available unstudied for scientists of the future. In Bennu’s crossing with Earth that would occur on September 24, 2182, there would be an impact risk of one in 2,700, according to NASA.

This NASA project is the third that manages to bring remains of an asteroid to Earth, after the Japanese probes achieved it Hayabusa 1 and 2 in 2010 and 2020, respectively. In 2005, Hayabusa 1 obtained a few particles from the asteroid Itokawa, and returned in 2010 after a bumpy five-year return. The improved version of that probe, Hayabusa 2, picked up those five grams of Ryugu. Now, OSIRIS-REx Multiply that amount by more than ten. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx probe is already preparing its next mission, leaving to meet the asteroid Apophis, which will pass by Earth in 2029, just 30,000 kilometers away.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.