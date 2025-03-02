NASA is continually working to try to discover some of the most important mysteries on our planet and those who live with us in the same galaxy. But it does not work alone, there are more and more entities that collaborate with the agency such as the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) specialized in robotic space exploration, dedicated to the research, development and operation of space missions.

One of those mysteries is Camp Centuryalso known as the “City under the ice”a cold war relic. The United States Army Corps of Army built the military base in 1959 excavating a network of tunnels inside the ice layer close to the surface. After being abandoned in 1967, snow and ice continued to accumulate, and solid structures associated with the installation are now at least 30 meters under the surface.

This is explained by the NASA websitewhere they add that in 2024, a scientist aboard one of the agency’s vehicles, conducted an investigation in Greenland that tried to look for the ice bed when he detected with a radar Something buried in the ice that did not know how to identify.

Camp Century | POT

The instrument I was using was a radar capable of measuring the distance by sending radio waves and telling the time it takes to reflect again in the sensor. Something similar to an ultrasound for ice layers and is used to create cartographies. Previously they had already detected some signs of existence of a great element under the cold mass, but the tools used were not powerful enough.

Fortunately, a specialized radar known as Uavsar capable of producing maps with greater dimensionality. The discovery has been compared to the historical maps of the base design, and it has been shown that parallel structures seem to align with the tunnels.

Now, experts try to find out how much time is there and what factors should occur so that the deep layer of ice melts and Camp Century comes back to light. This is not only due to the investigation of the place, the exposure of the military base could Also release biological and radioactive waste that were buried with the abandonment and formation of large layers of ice.