Humanity may be one step closer to proving that there was life on Mars today. The final answer depends on various rock and soil samples collected by the rover. perseverance from NASA in Jezero crater. This large basin was formed by the impact of a meteorite and about 3.5 billion years ago was home to a huge lake from which a river flowed.

perseverance It is the largest mission to Mars in history and also the most expensive. He landed in Jezero crater two and a half years ago and in recent months he has been exploring the ancient river delta, now completely dry and cold. Last year, the mission already detected simple organic compounds that could be related to the presence of life in the old channel. The artifact stores the most interesting samples in airtight containers and leaves them on the ground for a future mission to bring them back to Earth.

Now, the mission science team announces that they have found a wide variety of more complex organic compounds that could prove that there was life on the red planet. The data comes from a laser light spectrometer that carries the perseverance, known as Sherloc, and which detects the light emitted by different molecules present in the ground. Signals compatible with a variety of organic compounds consisting of one or two carbon rings have been detected. On Earth, this type of molecules associated with other elements such as nitrogen constitute the basic building blocks of life to form, for example, the basic units of DNA.

The new data show an unprecedented variety of these types of molecules, indicating that much more complex geochemical processes were taking place in the ancient river bed than previously thought. “The basic building blocks of life could have been present for a long period of time” in the Jezero crater, conclude those responsible for the jobpublished in the magazine Naturereference of the best world science.

But the type of carbon compounds detected by perseverance they could also have been produced by geological processes without the presence of life, such as the interaction of water with rocks, volcanism or meteorite impact.

Joseph Razzell Hollis, co-author of the study, explains the next steps to determine the origin of those carbon rings. “These signals are very intriguing because they could be of biological origin and, therefore, would show that the basic components of life could have been present on Mars for a long time. [millones de años] and in several places at the same time”, he explains to this newspaper. “But as planetary scientists,” he adds, “we have to be very cautious; for us the biological explanation should be the last resort that we will not resort to until we can rule out all possible alternative explanations.

Jezero crater—45 kilometers in diameter—was formed by a meteorite impact north of the Martian equator about 4 billion years ago. Some 500 million years later, the gap had filled with water and a river flowed down one of its flanks, forming deltas. NASA scientists estimate that this landscape survived about 10 million years. Then Mars, which was a blue planet with seas like Earth, began to lose all its water and atmosphere until it became the frozen desert it is today. Most experts think that if microbial life arose on Mars it could only have survived underground. In 2028, the European Space Agency (ESA) plans to send the spacecraft to Mars. rosalind franklin, a vehicle capable of drilling into the planet’s surface with a drill and searching for traces of past life underground.

Finding organic compounds in Jezero has value regardless of its origin, argues Razzel Hollis. “Our results show us the great variety of organic compounds that have survived on Mars despite all the time that has passed and give us a first image of what this planet was like when it had water; just when life began to evolve on Earth ”, he highlights.

NASA and ESA plan to send another mission to Mars to collect samples left behind by perseverance with two drones, load them into a small rocket and launch them into the planet’s orbit, where another device will pick them up and bring them back to Earth. This pioneering mission would be completed early in the next decade. If all goes well and the samples arrive safely, it will be the moment of truth. Scientists will open the airtight tubes and laboratory analysis will show whether the discovered compounds were produced by living beings billions of years ago.

See also The Government may veto the purchase of real estate by foreign funds Finding life on Mars will be “very hard” Fernando Rull is a researcher of the laser spectrometer that will be carried on board the Martian exploration vehicle rosalind franklin, developed by the European Space Agency and which will take off for Mars in 2028. The mission has suffered significant delays due to the war in Ukraine. The expert highlights the importance of finding perseverance, but warns that one must be very cautious, because “the fact that there are organic compounds does not mean that they are of biological origin, they could be the cause of geochemical processes.” The future rover European will have a great advantage. “For the first time we will be able to drill up to two meters into the ground and take samples,” explains Rull. “At that depth it is much more likely that the organic compounds are well preserved because the radiation that is on the surface does not reach them,” he details. Even so, the rosalind franklin It does not have the capacity to save samples to bring them to Earth, so it will be very complex and long to find conclusive evidence of life in situ. “It’s going to be a tough scientific question,” concludes Rull.

