The question of whether we are alone in the universe is one that has plagued scientists for years. However, thanks to technological advances, we are getting closer to having an answer. In this way, it was recently revealed that NASA found a planet that has been called as a Super Earthsince it houses elements similar to our home.

This planet is located at a distance of approximately 137 light years away, and is located in a habitable zone. The reason why TOI-715 b, the name of this star, has been called a Super Earth, It is because it has a dimension 1.5 times larger than the Earth. This is not all, since it would also be accompanied by a second planet the size of our home, also located within the habitable zone.

Along with this, it has been mentioned that TOI-715 b is orbiting near its parent star. This is at a distance that can provide the planets the appropriate temperature for the formation of liquid water on its surface, as well as an appropriate atmosphere. One of the characteristics that has also been discovered is that this world completes its “year”, or turn in orbit, in just 19 days.

After its discovery, TOI-715 b joins the list of habitable zone planets that could be examined more closely by the James Webb Space Telescope. We can only wait to see what will happen in the future. On related topics, two solar explosions would impact the Earth.

Without a doubt, great news. If in the future it is confirmed that life exists on another planet, it is more than certain that it will be found on a planet similar to ours, although the results could vary depending on the atmosphere.

Via: POT