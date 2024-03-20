Since November 2023, NASA's Voyager 1 space probe has been sending a constant radio signal to Earth, but the signal contains no usable data. The source of the problem appears to be one of the three on-board computers, the Flight Data Subsystem (FDS), responsible for packaging scientific and engineering data before it is sent to Earth from the telemetry modulation unit.

On March 3, the Voyager mission team observed activity from a section of the FDS that differed from the rest of the computer's unreadable data stream. The new signal wasn't yet in the format used by Voyager 1 when the FDS works properly, so the team wasn't initially sure what to think. But an engineer with the agency's Deep Space Networkwhich operates the radio antennas that communicate with both Voyagers and other space probes headed to the Moon and beyond, managed to decode the new signal and discovered that it contains a complete readout of the FDS's memory.

The FDS's memory includes its code, or instructions for what to do, as well as variables, or values ​​used in the code that can change based on commands or the state of the probe. Also contains scientific or engineering data for downlink. The team will compare this reading to the one received before the problem arose and look for discrepancies in the code and variables to potentially find the source of the ongoing problem.

This new signal resulted from a command sent to Voyager 1 on March 1. Called “poke” by the team, the command is intended to gently prompt the FDS to try different sequences in its software package in case the problem could be fixed by bypassing a corrupted section.

Because Voyager 1 is more than 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, it takes 22.5 hours for a radio signal to reach the probe and another 22.5 hours for the probe's response to reach antennas on the ground . So the team received the command results on March 3. On March 7, engineers began working to decode the data and determined on March 10 that it contains a memory read.

The NASA team is analyzing the reading but using this information to devise a potential solution and attempt to implement it will take time.