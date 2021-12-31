The head of the US space agency NASA, Bill Nelson, announced the decision of US President Joe Biden to extend the life of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030. About it reported on the organization’s website.

For this, NASA is ready to interact with international partners in the project, including Russia. It is noted that the United States plans to “ensure the continuation of groundbreaking research carried out in this unique orbital laboratory until the end of this decade.”

Earlier on December 31, the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that new problems with equipment and hull had been discovered on the ISS. He assured that cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who are at the station, understand how to deal with the problems.

In June, Rogozin named the condition for Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS project. “Everything is in the hands of our American partners. If the sanctions against the Progress RCC and TsNIIMash remain, the issue of Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a problem for American partners. This will be their area of ​​responsibility, ”he said. Rogozin added that joint work is possible only with the “immediate” lifting of the sanctions. Otherwise, the state corporation will deploy its own national systems.