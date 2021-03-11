Researchers in the United States and Japan conducted a scientific study, the results of which revealed the possibility of the planet running out of oxygen after about a billion years, which practically means the end of life on it.

In details, scientists from the United States and Japan have speculated that the sun will warm up, which will lead to a warming of the atmosphere and disrupt the work of carbon dioxide, which will make plants unable to produce oxygen, according to the study carried out within the framework of the US Space Agency program. “NASA” and published in “Nature Geoscience” magazine.

While it is known that oxygen and nitrogen are the two basic components of the Earth’s atmosphere, and oxygen is present in the atmosphere through the photosynthesis process carried out by plants.

The study also indicates that, in the absence of plant life, the oxygen that humans and animals need for breathing will disappear, confirming that the removal of oxygen in the future is an inevitable result of increased solar glare.

In addition, according to the “Science Times” website, as our solar system ages, the sun will get hotter, and the increased production of solar energy will lead to a heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and lower levels of carbon dioxide.