Experts in the USA have discovered a new planet: TOI-1231 b offers research several interesting starting points – for example its temperature.

California – With the help of NASA’s “TESS” space telescope, a team led by NASA astronomer Jennifer Burt from the California Institute of Technology discovered a new exoplanet. TOI-1231 b has about 15 times the mass of the earth and 3.6 times the radius of our home planet and is therefore slightly smaller than Neptune. Exoplanets are also called extrasolar because they do not move around the sun, but other stars. The newly discovered celestial body orbits a red dwarf star called TOI-1231 about 89 light years from Earth. A circumnavigation takes a little longer than 24 days.

Newly discovered planet: Instead of “scorching temperatures”, it is “cold in a positive way”

TOI-1231 b offers a distinctive feature for research: “Compared to most of the transit planets discovered so far, which often have scorching temperatures of several hundred or thousand degrees, TOI-1231 b is cold in a positive way,” explains team leader Jennifer Burt and her co-writer Diana Dragomir rolled into one University of New Mexico blog post on the discovery. The exoplanet is eight times closer to its associated star TOI-1231 than, for example, the earth to the sun, but TOI-1231 is significantly less bright and hot than the sun. According to Dragomir, it is possible that it is relatively fresh on the newly discovered celestial body, with a temperature of around 56 degrees Celsius it is even one of the coolest exoplanets of its size known to date.

Planet TOI-1231 b could be good to explore – and maybe there are even clouds of water there

Because red dwarfs like TOI-1231 are smaller than the sun, for example, transit planets in their vicinity can be discovered more easily: When a planet of a certain size passes the star, the amount of light that is obscured is quite noticeable – this is how they became Experts also pay attention to the exoplanet. They then determined the most important key data for their find, such as height and weight, and published the first results in one Technical article in the The Astronomical Journal. Several aspects, such as the brightness of the associated star and a relatively long transit time, facilitate research on the newly discovered celestial body.

“TOI-1231 b is very similar in size and density to Neptune, so we assume that it has a similarly large gaseous atmosphere,” the blog article quotes Jennifer Burt. In addition to the further investigation of the atmosphere, the question of how the water conditions on TOI-1231 b are now also relevant. When observing a similarly small and cold planet named K2-18 b, water was recently detected in the atmosphere – now it is to be found out whether a similar cloud formation has also taken place on TOI-1231 b. “TOI-1231 b is one of the few known planets of similar size and temperature, so future studies can show us how common or rare clouds of water vapor are in worlds with such temperatures,” said Burt.

Newly discovered exoplanet “still strange”, but with a resemblance to “our neighboring planet”

And another aspect makes the newly discovered celestial body particularly interesting: “One of the most exciting results of the last two decades of exoplanet research is that none of the new planetary systems that we have discovered are in any way similar to our own solar system,” summarizes Burt together. “The new planet that we discovered is still strange – but it is one step closer to resembling our neighboring planet.” Accordingly, other teams will continue to scrutinize TOI-1231 b in the future. (eu)

A student intern at NASA had reason to celebrate last summer: by analyzing data, he discovered a new planet. NASA’s Juno probe recently sent spectacular images of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede for the first time. Venus is also to be examined more closely on two NASA missions.