Nelson said in an interview with the American “Politico” website, that there are fears that China will control the most resource-rich sites on the moon.

He added, “We are in a space race. It is true that we are doing better than them in the field of scientific research, but it is possible that they will precede the United States to the moon, and tell us this is our land.”

He continued, “China has achieved great successes in the field of space over the past decade, and the date of their landing on the moon is getting closer and closer.”

Nelson stressed the need for “NASA” to obtain sufficient funding to implement all projects that make it at the forefront when it comes to the “space race.”

The former astronaut expressed his confidence that the United States’ efforts to return to the moon are proceeding according to plan, referring to congressional funding for the “Artemis” program.

This week, Congress approved $24.5 billion in funding for NASA in fiscal year 2023, about half a billion dollars less than President Joe Biden requested.

Nelson expressed optimism that the “Artemis 2” mission will achieve its goal of sending a crew to orbit the moon by 2024.

Is it possible to own the moon?