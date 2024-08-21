Researchers at NASA, the United States space agency, have identified an object that is more than 27,000 times the size of Earth and that is moving away from the Milky Way at about 1.6 million kilometers per hour.

According to a statement released by the agency on the 15th, the object was identified by three scientists from NASA’s Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project and its speed is so high that it will escape the gravity of the Milky Way and head into intergalactic space.

Martin Kabatnik, a researcher based in Nuremberg, Germany, said he could not “describe the level of excitement”. “When I first saw how fast it was moving, I was convinced it should have been reported already,” he said.

According to NASA’s statement, the object, despite its size and speed, stands out for its low mass, which makes it difficult to classify as a celestial object.

“It could be a low-mass star, or if it does not fuse hydrogen steadily in its core, it would be considered a brown dwarf, placing it somewhere between a gas giant planet and a star,” the report noted.

According to NASA, brown dwarfs are objects that are between the size of a giant planet like Jupiter and a small star. The agency explained in the note that more than 4,000 common brown dwarfs have already been discovered, but none had previously shown the movement of leaving the galaxy.

The properties of the object, which has much less iron and other metals than other stars and brown dwarfs, suggest it is quite old, “likely from one of the earliest generations of stars in our galaxy.”

NASA has come up with two theories as to why the object is moving at such high speeds. One is that it originally came from a binary system with a white dwarf (the stellar core left behind after a dying star runs out of nuclear fuel), which exploded as a supernova when it ripped too much material from its companion.

“The other possibility is that it came from a tightly bound cluster of stars called a globular cluster, and a chance encounter with a pair of black holes sent it flying away,” the agency described.