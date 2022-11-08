Climate change is one of the biggest problems facing the world, and many initiatives are being designed to alleviate its increasingly clear consequences. NASA’s new Climate Time Machine shows its true breakthrough over the years.

Although it may be very evident to some, to others, climate change and its consequences are not a real problem. Whatever your position on the matter, NASA has developed a Climate Time Machine that may be of interest to you.

This timeline allows us to understand the evolution of climate change between 1884 and 2021, the year in which the data published by the space agency ends.

(VIDEO) NASA’s climate time machine records the progress of global warming from 1880-2021 and carbon dioxide concentration, as the world is on track to the warmest years of all time pic.twitter.com/t4j2mxkbJd — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) November 7, 2022

The Climatic Time Machine makes it possible to progressively advance over the years, in order to monitor, in a very real way, the various registered changes. In addition to a worrying rise in the planet’s average temperature, time travelers can consult other data regarding the rise in mean sea level, the decrease in Arctic ice and the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

This NASA Climate Time Machine captures what scientists and climate scholars have been warning about: carbon emissions are on the rise and historic levels are worrying.

While the rise of a few degrees may not seem serious, a rise in the average global temperature, however small, is actually dangerous. In fact, in the year 536, average temperatures in Europe dropped by 2.5 degrees Celsius, due to a volcanic winter, resulting from a volcanic eruption. That year, classified as “the worst in history”, there were extinctions worldwide, due to the death of most crops, there was an increase in deaths from disease due to malnutrition and vitamin D deficiency, and the resource wars became increasingly frequent. More than that, the increase in the sea ice cover and the minimum solar incidence, due to the volcanic winter, caused a global cooling for more than a century.

Today, in 2022, scientists believe that global temperatures could exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold set by the Treaty of Paris in 2015 and rise to 3.2 degrees Celsius by the end of this century.