THE NASAthe United States space agency, created a team of 16 people to investigate the unidentified flying objects, the so-called UFOs.

These “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP – Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), as defined by the space agency, they arouse the curiosity not only of the aficionados of the subject, but around the world, from the most curious to specialists in the subject.

The US government is known for its work on this issue with intriguing public disclosures, but there are also communities all over the world that focus on the topic.

“Over nine months, the independent study team will lay the groundwork for future studies on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organizations. To do this, the team will identify how data collected by civil government entities, business data, and data from other sources can be analyzed to clarify UAPs. It will then recommend a roadmap for the agency’s possible analysis of UAP data going forward.”

NASA had announced in June this year that it would convene a group of people to study “unidentified aerial phenomena”, also known as UFOs. At the time, the space agency stated that it did not believe that the phenomena were “of extraterrestrial origin”.

Now announced the panel with these 16 people, who will focus on “unclassified sightings and other data collected by the civilian government and commercial sectors”.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, administrator at the space agency’s Washington headquarters. “Understanding the data we have around unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable,” he added.

The former director of astrophysics at Prince University David Spergel will chair the team, which will include names linked to various segments, such as professors, former astronauts, oceanographers, astrophysicists and journalists. The team will consist of Anamaria Berea, Federica Bianco, Paula Bontempi, Reggie Brothers, Jen Buss, Nadia Drake, Mike Gold, David Grinspoon, Scott Kelly, Matt Mountain, Warren Randolph, Walter Scott, Joshua Semeter, Karlin Toner and Shelley Wright.

Even with the release of videos with intriguing phenomena by the United States government, the country’s space agency remains skeptical about this type of sighting, whether considering them as highly advanced technologies developed on Earth, or considering them phenomena extraterrestrials.