Thomas Zurbuchin, Associate Director of Scientific Tasks Department at the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration / NASA / Thomas Zurbuchin, congratulated the United Arab Emirates on the successful arrival of the “Probe of Hope” to Mars.

He said in a tweet on Twitter that the UAE’s bold move to explore Mars will inspire many countries to follow suit.

He cited a verse of the Arab poet Abu Al-Tayyeb Al-Mutanabi, who says: If you ventured into a fine honor, do not be content with what is below the stars.

He expressed his hope to cooperate with the UAE in the project to explore the red planet.





