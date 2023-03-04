Asteroids have always been a concern for NASA, as their impact on Earth could spell the end of humanity. So recently the team launched a rocket that was able to deflect an asteroid.

The success of the experiment shows that it is possible to prevent the Earth from being destroyed by space rocks in the future. And the technology used in the mission proved to be a viable method of space protection.

In addition, new studies were released that confirmed that the space mission was even more successful than NASA engineers believe.

Deflecting an asteroid had been in NASA’s plans for at least 5 years. This was the period that lasted the planning of the Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) mission that managed to hit an asteroid and deviate from its trajectory.

The idea of ​​the engineers of the famous aerospace agency was to test a defense theory known as “kinetic impact”. This theory held that it might be possible to alter an asteroid’s course by launching a high-speed rocket at it.

Thus, after carrying out the planning, NASA launched the rocket in late November 2021. Almost a year later, in September 2022, the agency’s rocket successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos.

Dimorphos was a 160 meter wide “moon” that orbited an even larger asteroid called Didymos. The rocket’s impact against it was able to deflect an asteroid and change its orbit around Didymos in about 33 minutes.

Nicola Fox, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, reported that she was overjoyed when DART hit the asteroid. “[…] the world’s first demonstration of planetary defense technology, and that was just the beginning.”

Nicola says these discoveries help improve our understanding of asteroids, which helps build a foundation for humanity to defend itself against dangerous asteroids in the future.

Five months after the rocket altered the trajectory of an asteroid, studies were published showing that the mission was even more successful than NASA engineers had calculated.

The first study shows in detail the success of DART, where it creates a timeline showing everything that happened and the impact. He also noted that it would be possible to deflect an asteroid the size of Dimorphos without an advanced reconnaissance mission.

However, for this to happen, researchers would still need decades to prepare for the space rock’s approach.

Already a second I’m confirmed the deceleration of the asteroid in 33 minutes, which is a number 25 times greater than NASA expected, since they had calculated that the deceleration would be 73 seconds.

Additionally, there was a third study that calculated that the impact instantly slowed the asteroid by at least 0.1 inch per second.

All these studies together show that we can indeed deflect an asteroid and thus protect the Earth from these space rocks. Therefore, in-depth research into the DART collision will continue.