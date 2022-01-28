Madrid. A six-year campaign of NASA flights over Greenland ended with the demonstration that ocean water melts glaciers there at least as much as warm air.

Because ice loss from the Greenland sheet contributes more to global ocean rise than any other source, this finding revolutionizes scientists’ understanding of the pace of sea level rise in the coming decades.

Unique new measurements from Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) have shed light on the likely progress of future ice loss in a place where glaciers are melting six to seven times faster now than they were 25 years ago. If the entire Greenland layer melted, global sea level would rise by about 7.4 meters, NASA reported.

In six years of operations, culminating on December 31, OMG made the first scientific measurements along many kilometers of the most remote coastline in the Northern Hemisphere.

He conducted the most comprehensive study of the seafloor, including dozens of previously uncharted fjords (cliff-lined inlets clogged with icebergs from disintegrating glaciers), and measured the change in ocean temperature from place to place, year to year, and from top to bottom.