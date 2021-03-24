The US Space Agency (NASA) announced that it is organizing in early April the first operation of a motor vehicle on a planet other than Earth, as an attempt will be made to take off the “Ingenuity” small helicopter in the atmosphere of Mars.

Even now, the very lightweight Ingenuity, which resembles a large drone, is still folded and mounted beneath the Perseverance mobile robot that landed on the surface of the Red Planet last month.

“The best estimate available at the moment (for the first flight) is April 8,” said chief engineer of “Ingenuity” Bob Palram, in a press conference, but he made it clear that a change could occur regarding the scheduled date.

If the test is successful, it will be a great achievement. As the density of the Martian atmosphere does not exceed one percent of the density of the Earth’s atmosphere.

This Martian event will be as important as the achievement represented by the first engine flight on the planet in 1903. NASA reported that a small piece of cloth from the Wright Brothers’ plane, which took off more than a century ago in North Carolina, was placed on the “Ingenuity” In homage to the first ground flight, and as such it is currently on Mars.

It is expected that this first sortie will be very simple, as the helicopter will take off vertically, then it will rise to a height of three meters and hover on this level for 30 seconds, then rotate on itself before landing again.

The helicopter will receive its instructions from Earth a few hours before, but it will itself analyze its position in relation to the surface of Mars during its flight, by taking 30 pictures per second.

And NASA has already determined the area over which the helicopter will fly, and it is located north of the landing site of the mobile robot.

The US Space Agency is working on another pilot project, as part of the “Dragonfly” mission, which in 2026 will send a drone to Titan, the largest moon of Saturn, to reach it in 2034.

And “NASA” reminded that flight experiments of vehicles without motors on another planet had already been carried out in the past by sending weather balloons in 1985 to Venus, as part of the “Vega” program in which the Soviet Union cooperated with other countries.