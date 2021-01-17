In the US state of Mississippi, firing tests of the engines of the Space Launch System carrier rocket, created for flights to the Moon and Mars, took place. The broadcast was conducted on website NASA.

Specialists of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Saturday, January 16, installed four rocket engines on a special massive support.

It was assumed that the tests will last about 8 minutes, but the engines worked simultaneously for just over a minute. As representatives of the department noted, the relevant measures allowed them to obtain a large amount of information about the development, now experts “are studying the data on the early shutdown of the engine.”

NASA announced the Artemis lunar program project in the spring of 2019. It includes three stages, with the last scheduled for 2024, scientists hope to carry out the landing of astronauts on the moon.

Earlier, the American Aerospace Agency approved a list of scientific tasks that will face the mission to the moon.