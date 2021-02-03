Changing batteries may seem like a simple task, but in space, it requires careful planning. And it is that although not as noticeable as the gigantic advances (and setbacks) of SpaceX, NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover achieved a historic milestone yesterday, concluding a multi-year effort to replace the now obsolete nickel-hydrogen batteries of the International Space Station.

As NASA has shared in your official statement, it is a process that it has taken almost a decade since its inception, when the development of the first lithium-ion batteries to replace the old ISS power system was approved in 2011.

Slowly but steadily, the first lithium-ion replacements flew to the station aboard JAXA’s Kounotori 6 refueling flight in December 2016. Now, four years after that flight, and after the 14 spacewalks carried out by 13 astronauts, the update is finally complete.

The battery upgrades at the space station are complete today after eight years of development and 14 spacewalks. https://t.co/OMjNN4lUUG – International Space Station (@Space_Station) February 2, 2021

The importance of these batteries is essential for the ISS, since their function is none other than store the energy obtained from the sun with its solar panels to take advantage of those reserves every time you don’t have access to sunlight. Something that happens more often than perhaps many think, since the season goes from light to dark every 45 minutes.

That stored energy is necessary for everything to function on the ISS, including the station’s life support systems. In addition, the use of this technology could also provide us with more information to continue to improve the safety of lithium ions.

Since lithium-ion technology has a higher energy density than nickel-hydrogen, only 24 new batteries were needed to replace the old 48. The newer batteries aren’t like the lithium-ion batteries we’re used to, with their remarkably more efficient space-grade lithium-ion cells and radiant barrier shield.

So now that this update is finally complete, NASA now aims to replace ISS solar panels, expecting the six new arrangements to fly aboard SpaceX flights in the coming years to replace the current ones near the end of their 15-year lifespan.