NASA: Ingenuity helicopter's work on Mars is complete

The first ever Ingenuity helicopter on Mars has been completed, NASA said. About it reports SpaceNews.

The work stoppage was due to damage to the end of at least one of the helicopter's main rotor blades sustained on January 18. At the same time, communication with the helicopter and the Perseverance rover was interrupted for some time.

NASA admits that the damage to the helicopter was due to its impact with the surface of the planet. Ingenuity project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Teddy Tzanetos, estimates that about a quarter of the rotor blade structure is missing, making Ingenuity impossible to fly. “Whether there was a blade strike that led to a loss of communication, or whether there was a loss of communication and a power outage that then led to a blade strike, we will never know,” the specialist said.

NASA hopes to determine the cause of the damage by examining relevant photographs.

The Perseverance rover landed on the surface of the Red Planet in February 2021.

The 1.8-kilogram Ingenuity made 72 takeoffs on Mars, covering a total of about 17 kilometers in two hours. The cost of the helicopter is estimated at $80 million. Ingenuity technologies are planned to be used for the first delivery of soil from Mars to Earth in human history.