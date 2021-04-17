The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded a contract worth 2.9 million dollars to the company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, to build a spacecraft that will return several American astronauts to the Moon for the first time in decades.

“NASA has chosen us to return us to the Moon”, has expressed a representative of the company in a press conference. In the selection process, SpaceX has won out over Blue Origins, owned by magnate Jeff Bezos; and to Dynetics.

“NASA has chosen Starship to bring astronauts to the surface of the Moon for the first time since the Apollo program. We are honored to help NASA usher in a new era of human space exploration. “, has published SpaceX on his Twitter account.

The Artemis Mission as a prelude to stepping on Mars

The mission to get astronauts back to the Moon has been dubbed Mission Artemisa and has already been defended by some important authorities of the North American giant, such as former President Donald Trump.

The objective of the trip to the lunar surface is, mainly, to prepare NASA for the long-awaited landing on Mars. During the Artemis Mission, an attempt will be made to collect information on the entire lunar surface that will make it possible to reach the ‘red’ planet.

The former head of NASA, Jim Bridenstine, stated his intention that the next arrival on lunar soil would take place in 2024. This same date was the one that the former vice president, Mike Pence, gave as a limit to the aeronautical agency. However, Trump himself signed an initiative for the trip to take place in 2017. The United States Government has provided NASA with 325 million dollars to carry out the mission.

“We want to get to the moon as quickly and safely as possible. We may be able to do it in 2024 “, have stressed from NASA.