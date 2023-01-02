The head of the American space agency NASA is not reassured about China’s space ambitions. Bill Nelson fears that China will claim areas on the moon for mineral extraction and try to exclude the United States, he warns.

According to the NASA chief, both superpowers are engaged in a race to put people on the moon first again, which will be decided in the next two years, he says in an interview with Politico. “The fact is, we’re in a space race,” the former Florida senator and astronaut said in the interview.

“And we have to be careful that they do not gain a foothold on the moon under the guise of scientific research. Because it is possible that they will say: ‘Stay outside, this is our territory.’” Nelson makes the comparison with the South China Sea, where the Chinese army has established bases on disputed islands.

Rapid progress

The Chinese space program is making rapid progress. In November, China opened its own space station. China has also landed on the moon several times and sent a robotic spacecraft with a camera to Mars. By the end of this decade, Beijing wants to put taikonauts, a term sometimes used for Chinese astronauts, on the moon.

The US wants to put humans back on the moon as early as the end of 2025, which last happened in 1972. But the slightest delay in the development of new technology could mean China takes the lead, a specter for the US. Last November, NASA managed to send the new American spacecraft Orion unmanned around the moon. That will later have to transport the manned mission.

Nelson says he is optimistic that a manned mission will be able to fly around the moon in 2024, and Americans will set foot on the lunar surface again the following year. Yet it also depends on, among others, the private space company SpaceX, which manufactures the landing capsule. "China has made tremendous success and progress over the past decade," said Nelson. "Their date for the moon landing is also getting forward."