NASA researchers make a sensational find on Mars. This confirms a theory that has been suspected for a long time.

Kassel – NASA has discovered indications of thousands of super eruptions in the Arabia Terra region in the north of the planet Mars. This is the most powerful type of volcanic eruption. According to NASA, bursts of this magnitude can throw so much dust and ash into the air to poison oceans or change a planet’s climate.

Recently, NASA researchers discovered a “strange structure” on Mars and commented on a possible asteroid impact on Earth. Each of these volcanic eruptions on Mars could have had a significant impact on the climate, writes the NASA in their report.

“Maybe the released gas made the atmosphere thicker or blocked the sun and made the atmosphere colder,” said Patrick Whelley, geologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “The modelers of the Martian climate will have a lot to do to understand the impact of the volcanoes.”

NASA researchers analyze discovery in the Arabia Terra region on Mars

Together with his team, Whelley analyzed the Arabia Terra on Mars. The researchers looked for “stratigraphic evidence of early explosive volcanism”. What NASA once thought to be the craters of asteroid impacts is now considered a volcanic calder among researchers. This was also indicated by the shape of the basin. Because: These are not perfectly round – unlike conventional craters. In addition, the basins show signs of collapse.

Among other things, a study published in 2013 led to a change in perspective. “We read this article and were keen to follow up,” Whelley said. But instead of “looking for the volcanoes, we looked for the ashes because this evidence cannot be hidden”.

Sensational Mars find: NASA researchers identify minerals on the surface

The scientists identified the minerals on the surface of Mars. The ash layer was very well preserved. The team published its Study in the scientific journal “Geophyscial Research Letters“.

“It was then that I realized that this was not a coincidence, it was a real signal,” said Jacob Richardson. He works as a geologist at NASA. “We’re actually seeing what was predicted and that was the most exciting moment for me”. (Jan Wendt)

