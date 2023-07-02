Deutsche Wellei

Transforming 98% of liquids into drinkable water is an important milestone towards future manned space missions in areas far from Earth, where replenishment is not possible. 98% of water, which represents an important advance in the quest to meet the basic needs of crew members on space missions to areas beyond Earth orbit, especially when it is not possible to have resupply missions from Earth.

The method used to achieve this breakthrough may be shocking to some: A breakthrough was achieved in recycling astronauts’ urine, breath and sweat.

As informed by the Space.com portal, in the case of the ISS, each crew member needs about half a liter of water per day for drinking, preparing food and for hygienic uses such as brushing teeth. The ideal water goal has been to recover 98% of the initial water that crews take into space at the start of longer missions.

Urine becomes drinking water

Behind this staggering number is the space station’s Environmental Monitoring and Life Support System (ECLSS), which can convert collected wastewater, as well as breath and sweat, into potable water.

The system’s Urine Processing Unit (UPA), as the name suggests, can even recover potable water from the crew’s urine.

By recovering water from the “urine brine” using a subsystem called Brine Processor Assembly (BPA), the UPA distillate product, the scientists were able to increase the overall efficiency from 94% to 98%. “This is a very important step in the evolution of life support systems,” Christopher Brown, part of the Johnson Space Center team that manages life support systems on the ISS, said in a statement.

“Before BPA, our overall water recovery was between 93 and 94%,” says Jill Williamson, ECLSS Water Subsystems Manager. “We have now shown that we can achieve 98% total water recovery thanks to the brine processor.”

Cleaner water than you drink on Earth

The team acknowledges that the idea of ​​drinking recycled urine can be disconcerting to some people, but they argue that the end result is of higher quality compared to municipal water supply systems.

According to Williamson, the treatment process is similar to that used in some terrestrial water distribution systems, but adapted to microgravity. The crew does not directly consume the urine, but regenerates, filters and purifies it to obtain cleaner water than what is drunk on Earth. Before that, numerous processes and tests are carried out to guarantee the production of quality drinking water. "The less water and oxygen we have to carry, the more science we can add to the launch vehicle," said Williamson. "Reliable and robust regenerative systems mean the crew doesn't have to worry about this and can focus on the true objective of their mission."
























