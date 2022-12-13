Cape Canaveral, Florida. What does a dust devil on Mars sound like? A NASA all-terrain vehicle had its microphone turned on when a whirlwind of red dust passed directly over it, recording the sound.

The recording of about 10 seconds not only captured the gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hour, but also the sound of hundreds of dust particles that hit the Perseverance. Scientists released the first audio of its kind on Tuesday.

It sounds much like dust swirls on Earth, though it’s much quieter because Mars’s thin atmosphere makes sounds quieter and winds much less strong, according to the researchers.

The dust devil came and went over Perseverance quickly last year, which is why the audio lasts a few seconds, said Naomi Murdoch of the University of Toulouse and lead author of the study published in Nature Communications. At the same time, the navigation camera on the parked rover captured images, while its weather-monitoring instrument collected data.

Perseverance “completely captured it,” said co-author German Martinez of the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston.

Dust swirls, common on Mars, have been photographed for decades, but their sound has never been heard. This one was within average range: at least 118 meters high and 25 meters wide, it traveled at 5 meters per second.

The microphone picked up 308 dust signals as the eddy passed near the vehicle, said Murdoch, who helped build it.