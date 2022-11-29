The US space agency (NASA) said today, Tuesday, that the Orion capsule of the Artemis 1 lunar mission
It reached its farthest distance from Earth, about 13 days after its launch.
NASA wrote on Twitter, “We have reached the farthest distance from Earth!” The capsule traveled 432,000 km from Earth, the longest distance traveled by a spacecraft made for human passengers.
And just a few days ago, Orion broke a record set by “Apollo 13” in 1970 when it reached a spot about 400,000 km from our home planet after entering the orbit of the moon.
Orion is expected to return to Earth on December 11, after about two million kilometers of flight.
There are no humans aboard the Orion capsule, and the astronauts are scheduled to join the Artemis 2 mission in 2024.
After months of delays, the Artemis 1 mission took off for its first test flight on November 16.
#NASA #capsule #reaches #farthest #Earth
Leave a Reply