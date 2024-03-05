NASA cancels OSAM-1 satellite servicing mission

NASA has canceled the On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1 (OSAM-1) mission, which was supposed to refuel a Landsat satellite in Earth orbit and assemble a five-meter antenna in space using a robotic arm. About it writes ArsTechnica.

The project was closed due to technical and financial problems, as well as difficulties in planning the timing of its implementation. ArsTechnica notes that problems with OSAM-1 could have arisen due to Maxar, which built the spacecraft and did not pay due attention to it.

Work on OSAM-1 began in 2016, and the spacecraft was planned to launch in 2020. To date, $1.5 billion has been spent on the mission. If the project had not been closed, then, as the publication writes, its implementation would have required another $1 billion.

